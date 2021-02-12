Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

