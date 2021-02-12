Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 745,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 261,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 194.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 109,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.