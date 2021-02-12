Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. 357,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.