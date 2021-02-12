Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.79. 997,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 134,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $490.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,380.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,485 shares of company stock worth $727,589. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

