APR Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $12,822.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00090001 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00281160 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018782 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006777 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,466,545 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.