Apriem Advisors Has $1 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

GIS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 57,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,617. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

