Apriem Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apriem Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.47. 443,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,537,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

