Apriem Advisors Sells 11,884 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,724,348. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

