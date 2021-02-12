Apriem Advisors Sells 12,028 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.05. 28,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

