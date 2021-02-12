Apriem Advisors Sells 5,451 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.1% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $269.78. The stock had a trading volume of 224,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,752. The company has a market capitalization of $768.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average of $269.00. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

