Apriem Advisors Sells 57,512 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,512 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apriem Advisors owned 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 709,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.40. 20,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,480. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

