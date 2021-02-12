AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 4.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.70. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

