Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.65 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

