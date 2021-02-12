Aragon Hits Market Capitalization of $270.04 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $270.04 million and approximately $86.96 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00014243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.84 or 0.01113237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.72 or 0.05736542 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

