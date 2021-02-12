Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Aramark stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

