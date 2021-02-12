Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.88.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

