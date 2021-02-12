Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $745.87

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $745.87 and traded as high as $850.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) shares last traded at $865.00, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £128.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 842.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 745.87.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,250 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £9,812.50 ($12,820.09). Also, insider Henry Angest acquired 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £22,127 ($28,909.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,411 shares of company stock worth $3,978,950.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

