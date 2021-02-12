ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.96.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.75. 4,023,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.35. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

