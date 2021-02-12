ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the January 14th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

