ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the January 14th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.
In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.