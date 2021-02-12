Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Down 17.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s share price fell 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.79. 8,484,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 2,362,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

