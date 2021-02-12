Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Down 4%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 2,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

