ArcBest Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,136% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

