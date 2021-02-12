ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 278,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.