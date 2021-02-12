ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.
ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
