Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003735 BTC on major exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000174 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,436,788 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

