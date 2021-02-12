ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 9,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 329,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

