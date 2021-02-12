Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Arconic worth $25,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARNC opened at $25.50 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research firms have commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

