Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.48. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 590,715 shares.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

