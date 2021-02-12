Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 6.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.66 and last traded at $73.47. Approximately 1,234,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,825,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.77.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.