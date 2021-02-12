Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 13,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,851. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 902,526 shares of company stock valued at $42,903,764. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

