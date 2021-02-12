Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 388,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 441,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

