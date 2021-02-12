Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.00

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 8654509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.94. The company has a market cap of £513.52 million and a P/E ratio of -357.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

