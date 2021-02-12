Arion Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $97,077.53 and $16.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00284499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00105946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00080138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00090354 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.54 or 1.00662676 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,559,260 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.