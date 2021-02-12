Arionum Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Arionum has a market cap of $75,363.60 and $67.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,270.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.09 or 0.03863045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00399850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.01158793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00475775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.46 or 0.00428287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00300652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00024709 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

