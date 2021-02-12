Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 13,747 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

