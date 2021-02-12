Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,851 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

