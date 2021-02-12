Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,751 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Discovery by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Discovery by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

