Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.93. Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 61,541 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.09.

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

