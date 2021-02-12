ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00284499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00105946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00080138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00090354 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.54 or 1.00662676 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

