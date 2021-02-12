Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €6.30 ($7.41) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.93 ($6.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

