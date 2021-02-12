Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.