Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $67,920.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $66,646.09 and $67,920.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.63 or 0.03895589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00424864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01220073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00492672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00424088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00305831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,271,937 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,393 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

