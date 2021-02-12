Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 329.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

ARTL opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.52. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.13.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

