Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after buying an additional 605,118 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after buying an additional 485,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 437,636 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $14,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after buying an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $52.59. 442,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.34%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.