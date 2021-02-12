Arweave 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.98 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00014388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $230.85 million and $8.98 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01072813 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.63 or 0.05471329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.