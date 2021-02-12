Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $244.64 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.33 or 0.00015318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $244.64 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.14 or 0.01108499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.91 or 0.05752035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019761 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

