ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Trading Up 5.3%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 274,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 688,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $10,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $8,576,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $6,270,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $4,288,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $3,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

