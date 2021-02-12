Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.38 ($4.09).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

ASCL stock opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 365.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 326.65. Ascential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -19.91.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

