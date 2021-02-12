Asch 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,654.00 (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Asch has a market cap of $1.88 million and $10,654.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Asch has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asch Profile

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

