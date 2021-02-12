ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. ASGN’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

