ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €528.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €418.33 ($492.16).

